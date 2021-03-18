Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Position Cut by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. trimmed its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,798 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises 3.2% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 1.60% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,248,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $867,400.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,585 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

