BIO-key International (BKYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of BIO-key International stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $4.28. 32,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,081. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

