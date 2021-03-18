Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in DexCom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in DexCom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in DexCom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $341,507.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,171 shares of company stock worth $33,077,263 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

DXCM traded down $9.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.33. 39,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.84. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.00 and a 12-month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

