Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. Honeywell International accounts for 2.2% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,473. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $217.00. The stock has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

