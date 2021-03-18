Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post sales of $229.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.00 million and the lowest is $222.43 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $188.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $863.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.05 million to $872.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $989.77 million, with estimates ranging from $973.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

BOOT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,791. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,849 shares of company stock worth $13,277,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.