Brown Advisory Inc. Has $275.60 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $275,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Etsy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.63. 74,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

