Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.4% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 47,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 74,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.88 on Thursday, reaching $284.91. 152,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,476. The company has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.86 and a 200-day moving average of $273.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

