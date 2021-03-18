C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $76.30 and last traded at $76.61, with a volume of 83414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.56.

Specifically, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 484,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $42,430,098.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,339,600 shares in the company, valued at $204,738,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $98,846,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,828,751 shares of company stock worth $413,906,594.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

