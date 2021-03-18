Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 164,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 475.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.79. 7,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,532. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $73,047.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,802.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,187,401.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,454 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

