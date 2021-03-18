Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 57,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 142.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Twist Bioscience makes up approximately 3.4% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $12.51 on Thursday, hitting $132.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,686. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.65.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $846,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,694,772.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $359,176.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,221 shares of company stock valued at $22,572,044. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.