Capital Impact Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after buying an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,475,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,065. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $373.57. 1,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.50.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

