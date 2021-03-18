CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $136.34

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.34 and last traded at $136.23, with a volume of 21446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.05.
KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
