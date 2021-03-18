CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $136.34

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.34 and last traded at $136.23, with a volume of 21446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.05.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

