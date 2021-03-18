Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 401,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 4,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $768.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 149,846 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

