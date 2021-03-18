Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,263 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

UPS opened at $160.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.72 and a 200 day moving average of $164.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.35 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

