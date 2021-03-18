Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.96. 31,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.60. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

