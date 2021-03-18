cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $5,024.96 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $5,024.96 or 0.08612114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $50.25 million and approximately $812,101.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.86 or 0.00450516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00061855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00130177 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00058064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.81 or 0.00645802 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00075890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

