DCF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,128.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,884,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $93,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,291 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 97,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 634,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,633,000 after buying an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,591,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

