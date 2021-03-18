Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 22,340 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $259,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 118,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Shares of ANET traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.65. 3,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,893. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,214 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,887. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

