Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 423,834 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,152,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 423,834 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $161,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,368,000 after purchasing an additional 674,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,170 shares of company stock worth $8,673,703. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.34. The company had a trading volume of 454,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,150,717. The company has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

