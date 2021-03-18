Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Reduced by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESS. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.78. 1,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

