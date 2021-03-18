Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 11th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EXPR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 994,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,128,133. Express has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $347.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.09.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. The firm had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Express will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Express by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Express by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 175,837 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

