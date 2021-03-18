F3Logic LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.56. The stock had a trading volume of 352,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993,295. The firm has a market cap of $351.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.79, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.55 and a 200-day moving average of $156.33.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,370,013 shares of company stock valued at $251,640,617 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

