F3Logic LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,444,000 after purchasing an additional 485,874 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $397.27. 202,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

