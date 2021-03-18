Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 126.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,381 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. 8,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

