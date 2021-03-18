Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 29.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 30.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 20.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,217. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.41 and a 1 year high of $131.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

