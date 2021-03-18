Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.06. 292,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,684,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.54 and its 200-day moving average is $266.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $644.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.