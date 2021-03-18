Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 851,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 334,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 216,417 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

SNV traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.07. 22,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $49.68.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.