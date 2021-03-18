Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,046,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 721,843 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.14. 57,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,714. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average is $107.03. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

