Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,232. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.