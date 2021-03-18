Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $22.04. 238,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,094,649. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

