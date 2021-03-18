Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.13% from the company’s current price.

ISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Information Services alerts:

Shares of Information Services stock traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,195. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.25 million and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$24.50.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.