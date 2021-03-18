Inpixon (INPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

Inpixon stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 133,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,903,226. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Inpixon has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

