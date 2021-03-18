IONChain (IONC) Market Capitalization Reaches $308,307.01

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $308,307.01 and $3,391.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.15 or 0.00624692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00068790 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024782 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00034011 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

