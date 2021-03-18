IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,688. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.99. 2,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,101. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.47. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.92 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

