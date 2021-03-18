iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 251.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,609 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,361,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,637 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.20. 124,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,321. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

