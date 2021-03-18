iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.32. 191,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

