Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 34,941 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 344,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Northern Trust by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.98. 53,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

