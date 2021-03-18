Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 607.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 974,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836,254 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up about 0.5% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $65,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $3,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

