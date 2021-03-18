Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $4.09 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

