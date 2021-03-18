Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 59,385 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.68. 47,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

