Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $5.62 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,228. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

