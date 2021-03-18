Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEGH shares. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,761.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,110,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 12,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $198,780.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,356,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,211 shares of company stock worth $464,707 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

