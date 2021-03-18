Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 11th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,869.0 days.

LIOPF stock remained flat at $$23.20 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.25 million. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

