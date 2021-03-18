Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $21.68 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.45. 57,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,643. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

