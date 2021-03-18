Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 161,260 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $438,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.85. 25,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,366. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.51 and its 200 day moving average is $339.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.39.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

