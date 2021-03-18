Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.39.

Shares of LULU opened at $315.22 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.21.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

