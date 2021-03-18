Magnetar Financial LLC Has $938,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 214.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $136.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.