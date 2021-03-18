NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.19. NIC posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EGOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter worth about $35,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,335,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares during the period. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in NIC during the 4th quarter worth $9,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV remained flat at $$33.85 during trading on Friday. 3,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,747. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. NIC has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

