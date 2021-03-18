Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Short Interest Update

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 440,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBLX. Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 72,787 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 81,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 357,243 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBLX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,096. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

