Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

